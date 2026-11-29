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Manuel Neuer admitted at a fan event that his career is almost certain to end after this season. The Bayern Munich goalkeeper came close to retiring last year but chose to play on for another season. He also cut himself while slicing a cake at the event.

At 40, Neuer is nearing the end of his career. "Last season, I was already about 85 per cent retired," he said. "But because we have such a great team and the atmosphere at Säbener Straße has never been as good as it is now, including with the coaching staff and the other staff, it's simply a pleasure."

"I expect my time here to come to an end this summer. I'm just trying to enjoy the time I have left. There's such a good vibe in the team right now, and that's also why I've always stayed loyal to the club all these years and enjoyed playing with the players in the team."

Neuer also hinted that he wants more privacy. Asked which team-mate he would swap places with for a day, he replied: "I'd rather choose a young, unknown player. A young player who isn't in the spotlight yet, because then you have a bit more privacy."

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"I think that's the advantage of being a young player: being unknown and being able to do what you want. It would only be for one day, though, because of course I know that if I go to a café, as I did this morning, I have to be ready to pose for photos and sign autographs."

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"And that's completely normal, and of course we like it when we can put a smile on children's faces," said Neuer, who is out until the winter break with a foot injury. Jonas Urbig has therefore been in goal recently. Neuer has complete faith in his 23-year-old compatriot.

"I'm also thinking about the club and building something for the future together with Jonas, so that we have a top goalkeeper between the posts for at least the next ten years. Jonas is doing brilliantly. He's putting in top performances for our team, which of course gives me a great feeling too."

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"We enjoy coming to training every day and always try to raise the bar a little, so we can keep pushing each other," said Neuer, who made his Bundesliga debut for Schalke 04 on 19 August 2006. He has played for Bayern since 2011.

Neuer was invited to cut a large cake at the fan event. While slicing it, the 2014 world champion cut his thumb, which then had to be bandaged. He still had to sign plenty of autographs with his injured thumb before the event ended.