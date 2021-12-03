Manuel Diaz: East Bengal will hopefully win soon

East Bengal held Chennaiyin to a goalless draw in the ISL 2021-22 clash at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa on Friday.

The result meant that the Red and Golds registered their first point onboard after two consecutive losses -- vs Odisha (4-6) and ATK Mohun Bagan (0-3) - this season.

It also helped the East Bengal head coach Manuel Diaz restore the faith in the team. He also believes that the Kolkata football giants can improve from here on and register their first win of the season.

What was said?

"Today, the result is very important. Chennaiyin FC had options. It (the match) is a good base to improve our level," Diaz said after the match.

"It is our target to win a match. The club also has this thought and we will win a match hopefully in a short time," he added.

Diaz also credited the likes of defender Hira Mondal for his incredible display of strength and runs down the flank in his team's much-needed draw. He, however, believes that there is still plenty of room for improvement.

"They had played well (Hira Mondal, Amarjit Kiyam and Daniel Chukwu) but they must do better," the Spaniard said.

"In the last match, we made a lot of mistakes and we want to improve our level. Against Odisha FC we lost the match in 12 minutes in three set-pieces, we made big mistakes and Chennaiyin FC had opportunities but our team also had opportunities," he added.

'We were the better team'

On the contrary, the Marina Machans head coach Bozidar Bandovic was not satisfied with a point after his team's dominant display on the pitch.

The Southern giants had four shots on target and dominated most of the possession but failed to capitalize on a strong show against East Bengal.

"If you look at the game, the chances we made and dominated the game, of course, we are not happy with one point because we were the better team. We played better and made a lot of chances and we should have won the game," Bandovic said. "The opponents played with long balls and defensively we had problems. But we are not happy with the result. But I'm happy with the way we play and the condition is improving week by week," he added.



