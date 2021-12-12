Manuel Diaz: East Bengal did not deserve to win against Kerala Blasters

East Bengal managed to hold a dominant Kerala Blasters to a 1-1 draw at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa on Sunday.

Defender Tomislav Mrcela (37') broke the deadlock for the Kolkata football giants while Alvaro Vazquez (44') netted the equalizer for the Yellow Brigade just at the stroke of half-time.

The Kolkata football giants head coach Manuel Diaz admitted that his team didn't deserve to win the match despite their resilience. He, however, called for continuous improvement from his side.

What was said?

"We are going to keep working and improve our level. Because our performance is not good enough to win three points," Diaz said after the game.

"Our football level is what it is. The opponent created chances. We were one goal down and today we were unlucky because of their own goal.

"The whole team needs to improve also the coach and players. Two players got yellow card and some of them were tired, that's the reason we made the changes," he added.

Diaz, 53, also backed his defender Raju Gaikwad despite his defensive lapses.

"Raju is playing because the level of the team is what it is. We make mistakes in every match. Raju has a level and that is why he is playing," he said.

East Bengal will, meanwhile, continue to look for their first win of the season in their next match against NorthEast United on Friday.



