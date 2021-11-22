Manolo Diaz: East Bengal need time to improve as an unit
East Bengal began the Indian Super League (ISL) 8 campaign with a 1-1 draw against Jamshedpur FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa.
Despite a good opening half, the Kolkata football giants found themselves on the backfoot in the second-half as the Men of Steel dominated possession and created multiple chances.
Head coach Manolo Diaz was, however, satisfied with his team's performance in the first 45 minutes but reckoned that they will need time to improve as a unit.
What did Diaz say?
"We (East Bengal) played very well in the first-half, we had the ball and we played better. We are happy with a point because we started too late. At the moment we need to improve our level," Diaz said after the match.
"We had a lot of time in quarantine. He (Darren Sidoel) is obviously a very good player," he added when asked why the defensive midfielder did not feature.
East Bengal will next take on arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan in an ISL contest on Saturday. The Antonio Habas-managed side gave a good account of themselves with a 4-2 win over Kerala Blasters in their opening fixture.
Diaz, 53, understands that his side have their task cut out against ATK Mohun Bagan in the Kolkata derby.
"The players need to show their class (in the Kolkata derby) and build a structure. ATK Mohun Bagan is a very good team with experience and East Bengal is growing and at the time we need to improve the level of the players," the Spaniard said.