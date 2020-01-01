Mane's winner secures Senegal qualification for 2022 Africa Cup of Nations
Senegal have become the first country to qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon after a 1-0 victory over Guinea-Bissau on Sunday.
Sadio Mane separated both teams at the Estadio 24 de Setembro with his 82nd-minute strike.
The result stretched the Teranga Lions' unbeaten streak to four games with 12 points in Group I while Congo trail in the second spot with six points, although with a game against Eswatini on Monday.
