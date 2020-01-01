Mane shifts focus to Everton clash after winning Liverpool Player of the Month award

The Senegal international was recognized for his impressive showings in the month under review and now looks to continue the form against the Toffees

Sadio Mane has shifted his focus to ’s Premier League game against on Saturday after winning the club’s Player of the Month award for September.

The 28-year-old was in scintillating form for the Reds, scoring three goals to help his side secure nine points in the month under review.

Mane bagged a brace against which was enough to hand Jurgen Klopp’s men all three points in the encounter, before inspiring their comeback victory over .

More teams

The forward’s impressive display saw him win the individual accolades ahead of international Mohamed Salah and Fabinho, who finished second and third respectively.

The international is delighted with the recognition and hopes to stir the Reds back to winning ways after losing against last time out.

“Thank you, I’m really happy to be named Player of the Month. I think it has been a fantastic couple of weeks for us – me and my teammates. It’s really important for the team," Mane told the club website .

“We finished by losing against Aston Villa, which was a little bit of a disappointing result but it’s part of football. We just have to deal with it and prepare for the game tomorrow and try to do our best and win the game.

“I just want to say thank you to all the fans and to just say the hard work will begin now and as a team, we do everything possible to make them proud – by starting tomorrow.”

Mane also picked his Chelsea game as his best moment in the month, where he scored a header and a fine finish past goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

“At the end, we finished by winning 2-0, which was well deserved for us and we were really happy to get these three points and [for me] especially to score two goals,” he added.

Mane recently recovered from the coronavirus and missed Senegal’s international friendly against .

The 28-year-old, who bagged 18 Premier League goals last season, will hope to continue his eye-catching performances in their remaining games for the 2020-21 season.

The forward has 69 appearances for Senegal and played a prominent role for the Teranga Lions as they finished as runner-up in the 2019 in .