Mane an option for Liverpool’s opener against Norwich City – Klopp

The Senegal star resumed training with the Reds this week after his outing at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed Sadio Mane is ready for their Premier League opening match against on Friday.

Mane’s participation at the 2019 with ruled him out of Liverpool’s pre-season tour as he was granted an extended holiday break.

He just returned to Melwood on Monday and started training with the rest of the teammates, which makes him a doubt for this weekend's outing.

Ahead of their fixture against the Norwich at Anfield, Klopp said the 2018-19 Premier League Golden Boot winner is in good shape and stands a chance to play.

“He already had two weeks off, so he didn’t lose a lot. He looks fit. Yesterday was the first session with the team. He looks absolutely OK, in good spirits, looking forward to it. Yes, he’s an option," Klopp said in his press conference.

Mane is in line to equal Teddy Sheringham’s Premier League feat if he scores on Friday.

Meanwhile, Klopp is upbeat about Naby Keita’s readiness for the new campaign after battling injuries in his debut season in .

“There were ups and downs last year. He [Keita] is still building 100 per cent fitness, and it’s the same for Ox [Chamberlain]. We have these boys in, it’s a very long season. We have to be ready for all of the games,” he added.

“I was really happy when I saw the influence of, particularly, Shaqiri, Naby and Adam [at Wembley]. It was really good that they are in a good way, and they can show we have different options. It’s very important for us.

“Naby looks completely different, this pre-season you can see that he is much more settled in the team. Body language is different, everything is different. We expect a lot, he expects a lot and rightly so."