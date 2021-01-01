‘Mane has had an off season while Salah has been Liverpool’s best forward’ – Ex-Manchester United star Parker

The Reds are set for a trophyless season after they exited the Champions League on Wednesday night

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker disclosed that Sadio Mane has not been in his best form for Liverpool this season while Mohamed Salah has been the best forward in Jurgen Klopp’s set-up.

Parker suggested the Reds’ inability to convert their chances remains their biggest problem after they were held to a goalless draw by Real Madrid on Wednesday, which saw them crash out of the Champions League with a 3-1 aggregate loss.

This season, Mane has 12 goals to his name across all competitions while Salah has scored 28 goals so far.

Despite the duo's contributions, Parker has urged Jurgen Klopp to boost his attacking options ahead of next season with the reigning Premier League champions set to end the 2020-21 campaign without a trophy.

“While people talk about them missing their centre-halves this season, I think their biggest issue has been missing golden opportunities, and that, for me, has been their biggest problem,” Parker wrote in his column for Euro Sport.

“Mohamed Salah has been their best forward, but Sadio Mane has had an ‘off’ season. Not just failing to score the goals but in terms of his performances too. Roberto Firmino has been so in and out.

“Long term, I think if they're going to do anything next season, they have to freshen up the front line.

Article continues below

"Maybe have a better player to bring off the bench rather than Divock Origi. If they sort their front line out and start scoring goals again then you will definitely see Liverpool challenging next season.”

With 19 goals in the Premier League this term, Salah is the joint-leading top scorer in the English top-flight with Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane but Liverpool are sixth in the table – three points adrift of a Champions League qualification spot.

Following Wednesday's disappointment, the Reds will shift their attention to Monday's league fixture at Leeds United with the aim of boosting their chances of European football season.