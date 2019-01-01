Mane feels ‘lucky’ to play with Salah & Firmino as fearsome trio lead Liverpool’s title bid

The Senegal international forward continues to star at Anfield as part of a prolific attacking unit pieced together by Reds boss Jurgen Klopp

Sadio Mane feels “lucky” to be playing alongside Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino at , with the Reds boasting one of the most fearsome attacking units in world football.

Big money was invested by the Reds across multiple windows as they sought to bring serious firepower onto their books.

Firmino was the first arrive, with Mane and Salah following his footsteps to Merseyside.

The trio have been prolific for Liverpool, with a remarkable haul of goals helping to deliver glory and Premier League title bids.

Mane has been the star of the show over recent weeks, registering 11 goals in the 2019-20 campaign, but is aware how important those around him are to the collective cause.

The international forward told the official Liverpool FC magazine: “I always say it is very easy to work together.

“Personally, I just think myself very lucky to play alongside these great players.

“Every single player who plays alongside them would enjoy it because they are very good players and they make everything easy, so I just enjoy playing alongside them.

“We are all from different countries and speak different first languages but I think football is one language and it is universal so everybody can speak it. It is the same with Mo, Bobby and myself.”

While Mane and Co. have been leading the charge for Liverpool on the field, Jurgen Klopp has impressed while calling the shots off it.

The German tactician is considered to be one of the very best in the business, with those working under him at Anfield holding the former coach in the highest regard.

“I would struggle to describe just how good and how successful he has been for Liverpool,” Mane added on his boss.

“Everybody can see what he has done for this club, for this city and the quality he has as a manager.

“[He] always has the right words and the right things to manage his team, especially knowing how to deal with his team. I would always trust his influence on the team. He is a winner.”

Klopp’s Premier League leaders, who have pulled eight points clear at the summit, will be back in action on November 23 when they take in a trip to .