Mane and Adama Traore in contention for PFA Premier League award

The Africans stars were in superb form for their respective clubs last month and are in contention to reap a reward for their displays

forward Sadio Mane and Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore have been shortlisted for PFA Premier League Player of the Month for December.

international Mane played a key role as Jurgen Klopp’s men extend their lead at the top of the league table.

The 27-year-old featured in five games for the Anfield outfit last month, scoring two goals, including his match-winner against .

Traore, meanwhile, was in electrifying form for Nuno Espírito Santo's men as they climbed to seventh in the Premier League log, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

The African stars will slug it out with ’s Kevin De Bruyne, ’s Ben Foster, ’s Marcus Rashford and Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold for a chance to scoop the accolade.

Mane has 11 Premier League goals and eight assists this season while Traore has five strikes across all competitions.