Mandi and Feddal shine in Real Betis draw with Azeez’s Granada

The Algeria and Morocco internationals put in a fine shift as the Green and Whites picked up a point at home against the visiting Nasrids on Monday

played a 2-2 home draw against Granada in Monday’s LaLiga outing, with Zouhair Feddal and vice-captain Aissa Mandi put up a fine display.

Having bowed 2-0 at , the Green and Whites came into the fixture with the ambition of returning to winning ways; however, their efforts met strong resistance from the visiting side who are unbeaten in their last six league outings.

HIGHLIGHTS | Late goal frenzy as @RealBetis_en and @GranadaCdeF shared the points at the Benito Villamarin. 🎢



📺 #RealBetisGranada pic.twitter.com/JraidA65K8 — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) June 15, 2020

Courtesy of Antonio Puertas' assist from an attacking move from ’s Ramon Azeez, Carlos Fernandez handed Granada a 29th-minute lead.

The hosts missed a big chance to level matters in the closing stages of the first half as Nabil Fekir’s long-range strike was saved by impressive Rui Silva.

Betis continued to torment the Nasrids’ backline but were unsuccessful as Jesus Vallejo and German Sanchez combined well to mark out Loren Moron and Joaquin.

However, Sergio Canales restored parity in the 85th minute from the penalty spot after the VAR confirmed that Domingos Duarte pushed Borja Iglesias in the goal penalty area.

This goal fuelled Rubi’s men and they shot into the lead for in the 88th minute through Joaquin’s replacement Cristian Tello who effort outside the box beat goalkeeper Silva.

With Betis looking destined for their ninth win of the league, super-sub Roberto Soldado powered in the equaliser which was unstoppable by Joel Rubles.

The duo of Feddal and Mandi lasted for the entire duration of the encounter. The encounter was ’s Feddal 12th league appearance of the season, while for 28-year-old Mandi, it was 23rd so far.

For the visitors youngster Yan Eteki was on parade from start to finish for his 19th of the 2019-20 season in his first year at Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes having joined from Almeria in July 2019.

Nigeria international Azeez was replaced by Antonin Cortes. The tie at Estadio Benito Villamarín was his 18 so far with two goals to his credit.

Owing to the draw, Granada climbed to eighth in the Spanish topflight log with 42 points from 29 matches and will host Samuel Chukwueze’s on Friday, while Real Betis are 13th after garnering 34 points from same number games and are guests of on Saturday.