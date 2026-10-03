Mancini makes a request to Italy's fans and gives Donnarumma an exceptional title

Roberto Mancini singled out Gianluigi Donnarumma for special praise after Italy's thrilling 1-1 draw with France, insisting the Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper rescued his side when it mattered most.

The Italy boss came away satisfied with his team's display, picking out the collective character on show. His players defended and attacked as one unit despite a difficult opening few minutes.

Speaking to French website "Foot Mercato", Mancini said: "It was a very positive evening. We knew the match would be difficult, but we succeeded in conceding few goals and creating good chances."

"We suffered during the first 20 minutes, but we have to know how to deal with such difficulties together," he added. "We tried to play even though it was not easy, and we went out onto the pitch to score, and that is wonderful. Both teams could have won in the end, and this is football. Results change opinions."









Donnarumma, in particular, drew warm words from his manager. "Donnarumma is the best goalkeeper in the world, because when he is asked to make a save, he does it," Mancini said. "He rescued us when it mattered."

He concluded: "This team can become an excellent national team, but it will take some time. We are progressing well, and after the second half against Belgium we gained confidence, even though we knew the necessity of defending when the need arises."











