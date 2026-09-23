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Manchester Uniter, Amorim’s dismissal cost “only” £9.5 million thanks to the agreement with AC Milan

AC Milan

Manchester United, discount on Amorim’s severance package thanks to the agreement with AC Milan: €9.5 million instead of €19.4 million

Manchester United have published their annual financial results and revealed that sacking Ruben Amorim and the rest of his staff cost €9.5 million. The current AC Milan manager arrived at the club in November 2024 and was then dismissed in January 2026. The initial compensation had been set at €19.4 million, but the Portuguese coach's contract included a clause providing for a reduction in the amount should he find a new team, which he did this summer thanks to the agreement with Gerry Cardinale.

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