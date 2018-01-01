Manchester United's best defence is to attack - Herrera lauds Solskjaer mentality

The midfielder has scored a goal and added two assists under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and is relishing his new role under the interim boss

Ander Herrera believes Manchester United’s best chance to defend a lead is to keep attacking, and says he enjoys a more offensive role under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils have three wins in three games since Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho at the helm following the club’s 3-1 loss to Liverpool.

Solskjaer has overseen a 5-1 win over Cardiff, a 3-1 triumph over Huddersfield and most recently, a 4-1 victory over Bournemouth on Sunday.

The 12 goals scored in the three contests equaled the club’s output in their final eight games of the Mourinho era, suggesting the managerial change has invigorated the Red Devils’ attack.

Herrera confirmed that in an interview with MUTV, explaining that while Solskjaer wants balance, he encourages the midfield and full-backs to get forward and contribute.

"He loves us to attack," Herrera told MUTV. "He wants some balance with the centre-backs and, in this case, Nemanja [Matic] and me today, but he wants everyone to attack. He wants the full-backs attacking.

"He wants us creating problems for the other teams and that suits us very well."

The three victories have seen United go up early and pile on the opposition rather than sit back – something Herrera believes is the wisest way for the team to defend those early advantages.

"I think the best way to defend a result is to keep attacking,” Herrera said. “Sometimes you have to be careful, but I think that is what we did.

“We kept attacking and we kept creating chances. With the forward players we have it is difficult that we don't create and that we don't score goals."

While Paul Pogba's renaissance under Solskjaer is taking much of the spotlight, Herrera himself scored against Cardiff and chipped in assists in both the Huddersfield and Bournemouth wins.

And the midfielder spoke of his renewed confidence going forward and how he thinks that pleases his new manager.

"I like to help David, and to help the defenders," Herrera said. "But I also like to try to score goals.

“I had a good chance today, and I think one of my qualities is that I can go from box-to-box. I can help the team with the ball and without the ball, and I think Ole likes that."

United next face off against Newcastle on January 2 in Premier League action before an FA Cup clash against Reading on Saturday.

The next weekend will feature the first big test of Solskjaer’s tenure as the Red Devils travel to Wembley to face Tottenham.