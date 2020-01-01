Manchester United youngster Chong joins Werder Bremen on one-year loan

The Dutch youth international has secured a switch to Germany for the 2020-21 season after facing limited chances at Old Trafford

youngster Tahith Chong has joined on a one-year loan, the Bundesliga outfit announced on Sunday.

The Dutch youth international's widely touted switch from Old Trafford was confirmed hours after the winger undertook training for the first time at Weserstadion alongside his new team.

The 20-year-old has made a dozen appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils this season, but by and large has been left on the fringes of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans as the Norwegian continues his overhaul at Carrington.

More teams

While other young starlets such as Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams flourished last term, Chong has mostly been restricted with half-a-dozen games in Europe the highlight of his campaign.

He will take no further part in his club's exploits however after Bremen confirmed that he had linked up with them for a year-long stay.

The Curacao-born player was expected to sign imminently after the club previously posted a picture of the player on their social media feeds on Sunday morning, confirming that he had joined their pre-season training sessions.

Chong's agent Erkan Alkan earlier indicated a move to mainland Europe was on the cards in August when he openly announced that the player desired to ply his trade in , stating: "Tahith wants to go to the . We will talk about that with Manchester United."

Article continues below

Bremen sporting director Frank Baumann subsequently confirmed discussions over a move for Chong, while professing his frustrations with Alkan's conduct in pursuing a deal, adding: "I like to keep a low profile when it comes to something like this, but when the player's advisor communicates so aggressively, there is no point in denying our interest."

United meanwhile have their attention focused on their Europa League semi-final clash against in Cologne later today, having reached the last four with an extra-time victory against Copenhagen thanks to Bruno Fernandes' spot-kick.

Victory would take manager Solskjaer to his first final since he took charge of the club, with one of or set to meet them there as the Red Devils hunt their first silverware since 2017.