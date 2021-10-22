Manchester United vs Liverpool: What is Cristiano Ronaldo's record against The Reds?

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to action for Manchester United against Liverpool after a gap of 12 years as the Red Devils lock horns against their arch-rivals in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Red Devils have failed to win their last three Premier League clashes which include a 4-2 defeat to Leicester City last weekend and will hope to get back to winning ways and climb the Premier League points table.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are the only team to remain unbeaten in the Premier League and are coming into the game on the back of a thumping 5-0 win over Watford away from home. Other than winning the bragging rights, The Reds will also hope to get three points and maintain the pressure on league leaders Chelsea who are currently just a point above Liverpool.

As expected, Manchester United's man for this crucial tie will be Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar has already scored six goals in eight matches for the Red Devils and will be their protagonist.

This will be the 13th time that Ronaldo will be facing Liverpool in his career. He has played against the Merseyside club on 12 ocassions in the past out of which nine were while donning a Manchester United jersey. He has won five matches as a Manchester United player, drew two and lost two. For Real Madrid, he has won all three matches he played against Liverpool including the 2018 Champions League final which Los Merengues won 3-1.

Here, we take a look at how well has Crsitiano Ronaldo record performed against Liverpool.

What is Cristiano Ronaldo's record against Liverpool in the Premier League?

Date Match Result Ronaldo goal 24/04/2004 Manchester United 0-1 Liverpool L - 20/09/2004 Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool W - 15/01/2005 Liverpool 0-1 Manchester United W - 18/09/2005 Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United D - 3/03/2007 Liverpool 0-1 Manchester United W - 16/12/2007 Liverpool 0-1 Manchester United W - 23/03/2008 Manchester United 3-0 Liverpool W 1 14/03/2009 Manchester United 1-4 Liverpool L 1 Total 8 W(5), L(2), D(1) 2

What is Cristiano Ronaldo's record against Liverpool in the Champions League?

Date Match Result Ronaldo goal 22/10/2014 Liverpool 0-3 Real Madrid W 1 4/11/2014 Real Madrid 1-0 Liverpool W - 26/05/2018 Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool W - Total 3 W(3) 1

What is Cristiano Ronaldo's record against Liverpool in FA Cup?

Date Match Result Ronaldo Goal 18/02/2006 Liverpool 1-0 Manchester United L - Total 1 L(1) 0

What is Cristiano Ronaldo's overall record against Liverpool?