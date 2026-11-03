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Manchester United vs. AS Roma: Kick-off time

Champions League - Game Week 4 3 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Old Trafford

Manchester United vs. AS Roma kicks off on 03.11.2026 at 21:00.

How to watch Manchester United vs. AS Roma live today: TV channel and live stream

DAZN will show the Champions League match between Manchester United and AS Roma live.

Manchester United and AS Roma: Recent form

With no wins, one draw and four defeats in their last five competitive matches, Manchester United come into this game in poor form. The Red Devils have conceded twelve goals and scored just three. Most recently, they lost 2:0 at Chelsea, having previously suffered a 0:3 defeat against Bournemouth. Their Champions League results tell the same story: a 1:4 defeat at Como and a 0:2 defeat against Atlético Madrid.

By contrast, AS Roma have four wins and one draw from their last five matches. They have scored 16 goals and conceded only eight. Most recently, they won 5:2 at Udinese after a 4:2 win against Cagliari. They also have a convincing 4:0 Champions League win against Slovan Bratislava to their name.

Manchester United vs. AS Roma: Line-ups

Manchester United vs. AS Roma: Form

Manchester United vs. AS Roma: Head-to-head record

Manchester United vs. AS Roma: The tables