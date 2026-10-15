Manchester United take action after bizarre Lisandro Martínez interview: these are the consequences

Lisandro Martínez has apologised for his remarks after Manchester United's 2-0 defeat to Atlético Madrid. The defender met manager Michael Carrick on Thursday following the uproar over his interview and has issued a new statement.

After the match, Martínez singled out technical director Jason Wilcox, saying he had not strengthened the squad sufficiently during the summer transfer window. "We performed fantastically last season and now we expect more from the club’s leadership," he told Amazon Prime at the time.

"Signings who can compete, because many other teams are bringing in a lot of players too," Martínez added. In an initial statement, the defender said he had spoken out of anger and frustration. His words, he explained, came from his ambition to compete for the biggest trophies with Manchester United.

Since then, Martínez has spoken with Carrick and the club's directors. "Today I met with the club’s leadership and the manager. It was a very positive conversation in which we were able to exchange views and speak openly about what happened after the match," he writes.

"Everyone knows that I am a passionate person and that I experience football with great intensity," the defender continues. "The frustration of the defeat led me to express my feelings at a time and in a place that may not have been right, and I want to apologise for that."

His remarks did not help bring Manchester United together, Martínez acknowledges. "Our club are at their best when we are all united, and I realise that my words at that moment did not help with that," the defender says.

Martínez remains convinced everyone at the club shares the same goal. "I know that everyone at Manchester United is doing everything they can to fulfil our shared ambition: to achieve the success that this club and its supporters deserve."

"Now that this situation is behind us, we are fully focused on winning together," the defender concludes.