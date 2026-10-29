Manchester United are weighing up a move for one of England's strikers as they look to strengthen their front line in the January window.

Their target is Leeds United's Dominic Calvert-Lewin, though Britain's "Daily Mail Sport" reckons the deal will be tough to pull off given the fierce rivalry between the two clubs.

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Calvert-Lewin revived his career at Leeds United after joining on a free transfer in the summer of 2025, arriving off the back of an injury-plagued spell with Everton.

The 29-year-old has scored 20 goals in 49 matches for Leeds, five of them in ten games at the start of this season. He also found the net against Manchester United earlier this month, when the sides drew 1-1.

Those displays earned him an England call-up during the last international break, ending a five-year absence from the national team.

In the Premier League, Calvert-Lewin has played 43 matches in a Leeds shirt and started 38 of them. His contract runs until 2028.

United's crisis

Manchester United are hunting for a fix to their attacking crisis. The side has been left without a ready-made out-and-out striker after Benjamin Sesko was ruled out until at least January with a leg injury.

Coach Michael Carrick has turned to winger Bryan Mbeumo as a makeshift centre-forward, the player starting the last five matches across all competitions in that role as the manager's faith in Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee faded.

The historic rivalry between Manchester United and Leeds United flared again last summer, when goalkeeper Karl Darlow became the first player to move from Leeds to Manchester United since Alan Smith in 2004.

Refusing to even name the Red Devils, Leeds confirmed Darlow's departure at the end of his contract by saying only that the player "wished to explore a different challenge".

Eric Cantona and Rio Ferdinand rank among the most famous names to have crossed from Leeds United to Manchester United, in deals that left their mark on the history of both clubs.