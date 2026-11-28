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Manchester United's troubles show no sign of easing. Mauricio Pochettino's side played somewhat better on Saturday but lost 0-4 to Brentford at Old Trafford, with Callum Wilson scoring twice. United remain 19th and will drop to the bottom if Crystal Palace beat Hull City at home on Sunday. Brentford, who had not won any of their previous ten Premier League away games, sit an impressive fifth.

Pochettino again put his faith in Joshua Zirkzee, who could have repaid him in the fourth minute. Youri Tielemans picked out the Netherlands international, but his effort failed to beat Brentford goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher.

Harry Maguire, who picked up a yellow card late on and earned a suspension, also went close with a powerful header that hit the bar. The rebound fell to Amad Diallo, but Sepp van den Berg blocked his shot. Bruno Fernandes also headed wide. United had started promisingly.

Brentford took the lead, though. Mikkel Damsgaard spotted space ahead of the penalty area for Dango Ouattara, who quickly played the ball on to Wilson. The Englishman took it past Maguire with a deft first touch before firing confidently past Senne Lammens with his right foot: 0-1.

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United had conceded in each of their first 12 league games, equalling an unwanted club record. The only other time they failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their first 12 Premier League matches was in 1930/31.

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Brentford played with more freedom after the goal and carved open United's defence again just over half an hour in. Damsgaard's incisive through ball fell perfectly into Ouattara's path. He cut inside Lisandro Martínez and slipped a pass through Maguire's legs to Wilson. Wilson tapped in: 0-2.

That also gave United an unwanted Premier League record. No team had ever conceded two or more goals in six consecutive halves. They needed to improve after the break, but created little more than a Patrick Dorgu shot early in the second half. Kelleher saved the Dane's effort.

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Tielemans went agonisingly close in an entertaining match, the Belgian's fine effort flying over off the bar. The hosts also had some luck when a foul by Leny Yoro on Kevin Schade in the penalty area was not enough for VAR to intervene. Zirkzee made way for Matheus Cunha soon afterwards, to the delight of the Old Trafford crowd.

The Brazilian could not turn the tide either. United continued to play woefully and suffered the final blow ten minutes from time. Diogo Dalot headed the ball straight on to Kristoffer Ajer's thigh, and Ajer made no mistake from a few yards out: 0-3. Schade made it 0-4 with a dink in stoppage time.