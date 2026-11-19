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Manchester United's latest financial results have revealed a deepening crisis at the club, after it announced on Thursday a rise in its net losses and an increase in its debt, coinciding with Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino taking on the task of rescuing the team from a Premier League relegation battle.

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The figures lay bare the financial damage behind United's collapse on the pitch. The club sit 18th in the league and have turned to a new manager, Mauricio Pochettino, to steer them clear of a relegation that could cost them tens of millions of pounds in revenue and sponsorship income.

Investors took fright. Manchester United's shares, listed on the US stock exchange, fell by almost 9% in pre-market trading.

United appointed Pochettino last Friday after sacking Michael Carrick, who had managed just one win in ten league matches this season. That's the team's worst start in many decades.

Chief executive Omar Berrada said, according to "Reuters": "We are delighted to welcome Mauricio Pochettino and his staff to the club, and our priority is to support them in our continued pursuit of improving our performances on the pitch."

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Pochettino is the third manager appointed under Jim Ratcliffe as head of football operations, after Ruben Amorim and Carrick. The constant churn has yet to halt the club's decline.

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United brought in Ratcliffe in 2024 after the British billionaire acquired a minority stake, hoping to revive the club and put it back on the path to trophies.

Last September, the club posted a seventh consecutive annual loss, with player signings and the cost of sacking Amorim this year widening the deficit. United insisted they remain fully committed to financial sustainability regulations.

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The club's debt stood at $775 million in September, up $125 million on the previous year after a credit refinancing in June, according to the club.

Revenue rose by 4% to £146 million, the equivalent of $191.8 million, in the three months ending in September.

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But the net loss climbed to £18.1 million, compared with £6.6 million in the same period last year, a measure of the mounting financial pressure.

United left their annual forecasts for core earnings and revenue unchanged, hoping to reassure investors and supporters that the club can get through this difficult spell.

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Next up is Liverpool on Sunday, and it's a real test for Pochettino. All eyes will be on Anfield to see whether the Argentine starts his rescue mission with a major morale-boosting win, or whether the crisis deepens further.