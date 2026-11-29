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For Mauricio Pochettino, his first two Premier League matches in charge of Manchester United have been a shock: two games, no goals scored and eight conceded, after last week's 4-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield and yesterday's 4-0 loss to Brentford at Old Trafford. Brentford won there for the first time in 89 years. Between those league defeats, United drew 2-2 with Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League.

Manchester United fans booed loudly yesterday and are furious as the spectre of relegation becomes a real concern.

After yesterday's match, Pochettino said: "It's a difficult moment. Perhaps you'll ask me whether it's harder than I expected. The answer is yes. We never expected a result like this. We have to accept where we are. Yes, we are Manchester United, but you can't win on the strength of the badge and history alone. We have to match our opponents in every respect and, to win, we have to do better than them. It's an extremely painful result".

The Argentine coach, who left his role with the United States national team to join Manchester United, added: "We have to learn from this pain and try to lift the players. Losing 4-0 twice is certainly not a good sign. It's hard to stay positive. I'm very disappointed. At the same time, I feel a lot of pain for my players too. We understand the fans, but we have to take the situation to heart. We have to stay united and stick together. The most important thing now is to focus all our energy on improving the situation. We feel its weight and the responsibility".