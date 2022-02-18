How have Manchester United performed in the UEFA Champions League era?

Manchester United face Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie on February 24 at the Vicente Calderon Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

The three-time champions qualified from Group F as the toppers. They secured qualification with 11 points from six matches. They are currently unbeaten in their last four Champions League matches where they won three.

The Red Devils are the second most successful English club in the Champions League winning it three times. Only Liverpool have won more titles (six) than Manchester United when it comes to English clubs.

While their first title came when the tournament was named European Cup (1967–68), the Red Devils won it twice (1998/99, 2007/08) after the competition got rechristened as the Champions League in 1992. In fact, they were the first English to win the European Cup. Man United were also the first English club to take part in the competition when they made their debut in 1957.

Article continues below

Let's now take a look at how they have performed in Europe's elite club competition since 1992.

In its current form - the Champions League - Manchester United played in the tournament for the first time in 1993-94. So far in the Champions League, they have played 25 times including the ongoing 2021-22 season.

Manchester United's record in the UEFA Champions League era