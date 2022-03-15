How have Manchester United performed in Champions League after Alex Ferguson era?
Manchester United take on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League round of 16 second leg tie at the Old Trafford on Tuesday night.
The first leg ended in a 1-1 draw with Anthony Elanga scoring for the Red Devils in the 80th minute. Earlier, Joao Felix had put Atletico in front in the seventh minute of the match.
The Premier League giants have not enjoyed much success in the European competition since their legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. Under Ferguson, the club won the title twice (1999/00, 2007/08) and finished runners-up on two more occasions (2008/09 and 2010/11).
Editors' Picks
- Inside Tom Brady's Man Utd visit: Chats with Ronaldo and awestruck players before NFL comeback announcement
- Football on TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream in India today, tomorrow & this weekend
- ISL 2021-22: Participating teams, fixtures table, top scorers, stadium and all you need to know
- Ballon d'Or 2022 Power Rankings: Mbappe and Messi tumble as new rules cause major movement
They have participated in the Champions League on six occasions in the last nine years since Ferguson left the club and have reached the quarterfinal only twice (2013/14, 2018/19).
The last time they reached the quarterfinals was under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's tutelage. Jose Mourinho was in charge of the team earlier in that season and had helped them finish second in the group stage behind Juventus.
In the Round of 16, Solskjaer was in charge. United came back from a two-goal deficit from the first leg to beat PSG and reach the quarterfinal. But they lost 4-0 to Barcelona on aggregate in the quarter-finals and failed to reach the semis.
The Red Devils will be high on confidence ahead of facing Atletico as they are on the back of an inspiring 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League during the weekend.
Here, we take a look at Manchester United's performance in the Champions League since the Alex Ferguson era.
Season
Position
Manager
2013/14
Quarterfinal
David Moyes
2015/16
Group Stage
Louis van Gaal
2017/18
Round of 16
Jose Mourinho
2018/19
Quarterfinal
Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
2020/21
Group stage
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
2021/22*
Round of 16
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Michael Carrick, Ralf Rangnick