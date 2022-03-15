How have Manchester United performed in Champions League after Alex Ferguson era?

Manchester United take on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League round of 16 second leg tie at the Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

The first leg ended in a 1-1 draw with Anthony Elanga scoring for the Red Devils in the 80th minute. Earlier, Joao Felix had put Atletico in front in the seventh minute of the match.

The Premier League giants have not enjoyed much success in the European competition since their legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. Under Ferguson, the club won the title twice (1999/00, 2007/08) and finished runners-up on two more occasions (2008/09 and 2010/11).

They have participated in the Champions League on six occasions in the last nine years since Ferguson left the club and have reached the quarterfinal only twice (2013/14, 2018/19).

The last time they reached the quarterfinals was under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's tutelage. Jose Mourinho was in charge of the team earlier in that season and had helped them finish second in the group stage behind Juventus.

Getty

In the Round of 16, Solskjaer was in charge. United came back from a two-goal deficit from the first leg to beat PSG and reach the quarterfinal. But they lost 4-0 to Barcelona on aggregate in the quarter-finals and failed to reach the semis.

The Red Devils will be high on confidence ahead of facing Atletico as they are on the back of an inspiring 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League during the weekend.

Here, we take a look at Manchester United's performance in the Champions League since the Alex Ferguson era.