Ralf Rangnick will make his debut as Manchester United manager when the Red Devils take on Crystal Palace in an important Premier League clash on Sunday.

The German will be the seventh manager to sit on the Manchester United manager's chair in the last eight years since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club in 2013.

Rangnick comes in as an interim manager replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the helm. Before the German took charge of the team, Michael Carrick served the club as their caretaker manager for three matches.

In the last eight years, Solskjaer is the longest serving manager of the club, remaining at the helm for nearly three years. Jose Mourinho stayed at the club for two and half seasons while Louis van Gaal left the club after remaining in charge for two years.

Since Ferguson's departure, former players Ryan Giggs and Michael Carrick have served the club as their caretaker manager. While Carrick took charge after Solskjaer, Giggs sat on the manager's chair between David Moyes' departure and Louis van Gaal's arrival.

Now, let us take a look at the performance of Manchester United managers on their managerial debuts for the club.