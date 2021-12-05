How have Manchester United managers performed in their debut match?
Ralf Rangnick will make his debut as Manchester United manager when the Red Devils take on Crystal Palace in an important Premier League clash on Sunday.
The German will be the seventh manager to sit on the Manchester United manager's chair in the last eight years since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club in 2013.
Rangnick comes in as an interim manager replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the helm. Before the German took charge of the team, Michael Carrick served the club as their caretaker manager for three matches.
In the last eight years, Solskjaer is the longest serving manager of the club, remaining at the helm for nearly three years. Jose Mourinho stayed at the club for two and half seasons while Louis van Gaal left the club after remaining in charge for two years.
Since Ferguson's departure, former players Ryan Giggs and Michael Carrick have served the club as their caretaker manager. While Carrick took charge after Solskjaer, Giggs sat on the manager's chair between David Moyes' departure and Louis van Gaal's arrival.
Now, let us take a look at the performance of Manchester United managers on their managerial debuts for the club.
Manager
Match
Date
Competition
Sir Alex Ferguson
Oxford United 2-0 Manchester United
8/11/1986
1986-87 Football League
David Moyes
Manchester United 2-0 Wigan Athletic
11/8/2013
2013 Community Shield
Ryan Giggs (Caretaker)
Manchester United 4-0 Norwich City
26/4/2014
2013/14 Premier League
Louis van Gaal
Swansea City 1-2 Manchester United
16/8/2014
2014/15 Premier League
Jose Mourinho
Manchester United 2-0 Leicester City
7/8/2016
2016 Community Shield
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Cardiff City 1-5 Manchester United
22/12/2018
2018/19 Premier League
Michael Carrick (Caretaker)
Villarreal 0-2 Manchester United
23/11/2021
2021/22 Champions League