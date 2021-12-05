How have Manchester United managers performed in their debut match?

Ritabrata Banerjee
Getty Images

Ralf Rangnick will make his managerial debut for Manchester United against Crystal Palace on Sunday...

The German will be the seventh manager to sit on the Manchester United manager's chair in the last eight years since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club in 2013.

Rangnick comes in as an interim manager replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the helm. Before the German took charge of the team, Michael Carrick served the club as their caretaker manager for three matches.

In the last eight years, Solskjaer is the longest serving manager of the club, remaining at the helm for nearly three years. Jose Mourinho stayed at the club for two and half seasons while Louis van Gaal left the club after remaining in charge for two years.

Michael Carrick Man Utd 2021-22

Since Ferguson's departure, former players Ryan Giggs and Michael Carrick have served the club as their caretaker manager. While Carrick took charge after Solskjaer, Giggs sat on the manager's chair between David Moyes' departure and Louis van Gaal's arrival.

Now, let us take a look at the performance of Manchester United managers on their managerial debuts for the club.

Manager

Match

Date

Competition

Sir Alex Ferguson

Oxford United 2-0 Manchester United

8/11/1986

1986-87 Football League

David Moyes

Manchester United 2-0 Wigan Athletic

11/8/2013

2013 Community Shield

Ryan Giggs (Caretaker)

Manchester United 4-0 Norwich City

26/4/2014

2013/14 Premier League

Louis van Gaal

Swansea City 1-2 Manchester United

16/8/2014

2014/15 Premier League

Jose Mourinho

Manchester United 2-0 Leicester City

7/8/2016

2016 Community Shield

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Cardiff City 1-5 Manchester United

22/12/2018

2018/19 Premier League

Michael Carrick (Caretaker)

Villarreal 0-2 Manchester United

23/11/2021

2021/22 Champions League