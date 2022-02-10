Manchester United's ILOVEUNITED event comes to India; Fans to select host city

Premier League giants Manchester United’s popular fan event, #ILOVEUNITED, returns for the seventh season to India. It will allow the fans of the club to decide future destinations of the event.

The ongoing restrictions on international travel due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this edition of the event will be held in the form of an interactive virtual experience.

All you need to know about #ILOVEUNITED event

In a 90-minute pre-match show, ahead of Man United's Premier League clash against Leeds United on February 20, fans in India will have the opportunity to vote for their preferred city which will host the event next time it is staged on the ground Live in India.

Six fans from across the country will make the case for their city as representatives in the event’s first ever ‘Fan Panel’, assisted by United’s principal shirt partner TeamViewer, and the audience will be invited to vote for their favourite in the club’s official app.

Fans who register for the event before February 15, 2022, will have a chance to take part in an exclusive virtual meet-and-greet with club legend Dimitar Berbatov, prior to the main event kick-off. They will also be automatically entered into a competition to win a host of prizes from the club’s commercial partners.

Key aspects of the event

Interactive virtual event will give fans the power to decide which Indian city will host the next live #ILOVEUNITED event.

World Cup winners Paul Pogba and Jofra Archer to unite for an exclusive in-depth discussion.

Scott McTominay will take fans behind the scenes for a ‘Day in the Life’ of a United player.

Cricket icon Yuvraj Singh among a host of star names joining the live event.

“We enjoyed tremendous success last season with the evolution of #ILOVEUNITED from a purely physical event to an interactive virtual experience and we can’t wait to share with fans this latest edition.

“We recognise the importance of being able to provide our overseas fans with face to face, in-person engagement. As travel restrictions begin to ease, we are looking forward to one day returning to India with a physical #ILOVEUNITED event, and are excited to offer our fans the opportunity to choose the city we visit," Man United's Director of Partnerships, Sean Jefferson, said.

Find out more about the event: www.manutd.com/iloveunitedindia