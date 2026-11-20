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At a time when Manchester United are trying to turn the page on their crises and begin a new era under their Argentine manager Mauricio Pochettino, the club have found themselves facing an unusual incident after a drone entered the airspace over the Carrington training centre, revealing part of the new manager's first training session and raising questions about the privacy of training and the possibility of the team's tactical secrets being leaked.

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This isn't the first time Manchester United supporters have staged an unconventional protest. They've already turned to tennis balls to vent their anger at the club's hierarchy and the previous coaching staff.

During United's Champions League clash with Roma on 3 November, which ended in an unexpected 3-2 win, a number of fans threw tennis balls on to the Old Trafford pitch. They were protesting against the club's hierarchy and targeting the then manager, Michael Carrick.

The protest didn't go unpunished. According to French website "Foot Mercato", police arrested three fans on suspicion of being involved in throwing the balls, and at least one supporter received a three-year stadium ban, the maximum punishment the club's regulations allow.

A lot has changed at Old Trafford since. Carrick has left his post and Pochettino has taken charge, with hopes that he can put Manchester United back on the right track.

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12 minutes that lifted the lid on the first session

According to The Athletic, a drone operator filmed parts of Pochettino's first training session with the team and posted a video of around 12 minutes on YouTube, handing Manchester United fans a rare behind-the-scenes look at the Argentine's first days.

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The footage showed Pochettino overseeing training as the players worked in three groups on the pitch. The drone captured the scenes from various angles and distances, so viewers could clearly follow parts of the session.

Pochettino arrived at Carrington last Wednesday to officially start work, having wrapped up his commitments with the United States national team. He led them in their last two matches, against Haiti in the CONCACAF Nations League quarter-finals.

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United had announced his appointment on 13 November, with his role officially starting on the 18th of the same month.

Drone operator defends his actions

The video raised questions over the legality of the filming and whether it compromised the confidentiality of training. Rivals could, after all, exploit any technical and tactical details it revealed.

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According to the BBC, the operator made a point of answering viewers' queries, insisting the airspace around Carrington is unrestricted and that he filmed in line with the UK rules governing drone use.

Posting a clarification on his channel, he said: "For the people asking about the legality of it, the airspace is unrestricted, which means anyone can fly over it."

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He added: "The drone remained within direct line of sight at all times and did not fly over or near anyone, so the flight was completely legal under the rules of the UK Civil Aviation Authority."

He also stressed that the drone carries the required identification markings and that he holds the necessary licences and public liability insurance.

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On fears that the team's secrets had leaked, he explained that filming began half an hour into the session. He pointed out that other media outlets were present and that his footage would not necessarily be the only material available from the session.

Privacy put to the test before Liverpool clash

Nor was the drone the only camera at the session. Manchester United's official media channel was also there to film training and behind-the-scenes footage, part of the regular content the club publishes for its supporters.

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The operator insists he stuck to the rules, but UK Civil Aviation Authority guidance warns against filming where people have a reasonable expectation of privacy, such as homes and private gardens. Doing so could breach data protection laws.

The timing makes it all the more sensitive. Pochettino has little time to get to know his players and implement his ideas before his first test: Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday 22 November.

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Pochettino wants to stamp his mark quickly. The drone has given supporters an early window into his new project, but it has also put Manchester United's privacy to the test ahead of one of the toughest fixtures at the start of his tenure.