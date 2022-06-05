Manchester United's midfield target Frenkie de Jong - Who is he, how did he fare at Barcelona and under Ten Hag at Ajax?

The Dutch midfielder is being closely linked with Manchester United...

Manchester United believe a £50 million ($62m) bid will be enough to persuade Barcelona to sell Frenkie de Jong, according toThe Sun.

The Red Devils are in the market for a replacement for Paul Pogba and have made the Dutch midfielder a top target.

While De Jong has said he wants to stay at Camp Nou, Barca are willing to sell for the right price because of their ongoing financial troubles.

Who is Frenkie de Jong?

De Jong is a youth product of Willem II and got promoted to the senior team in May, 2015. However, in August, he was bought by Dutch giants Ajax for a symbolic €1 fee and was loaned back to the previous club. He returned to the parent club in January and was inducted into the reserves team who plied their trade in the Eerste Divisie or the Dutch second division.

In the 2016-17 season, he was awarded the 'Talent of the Season' for his extraordinary performances on the pitch for Ajax II. In that particular season, he made his senior team debut as well in both domestic and continental competitions. In fact, he played a part in the 2016-17 UEFA Europa League final against Manchester United after coming off the bench in the 82nd minute.

It is interesting to note that under Erik ten Hag in the senior team, he mainly played as a centre back alongside Matthijs de Ligt after the departure of Davinson Sanchez. But he would also occasionally feature in a three-man midfield as well, which would go on to become his main position from the 2018-19 season. He progressed significantly at the centre of the park and won the Eredivisie player of the month in December (2018) and February (2019).

De Jong not only guided Ajax to the league and cup double but was crucial in firing his team to the UEFA Champions League semifinal, beating Juventus and Real Madrid in the Round of 16 and quarterfinals respectively. For his impressive performances, he was selected to the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League squad and was voted as the tournament's midfielder of the season.

How did Frenkie de Jong perform at Ajax under Erik ten Hag?

Competition Matches Goals Assists Minutes Eredivise 38 3 4 2517' KNVB Beker 4 0 0 379' UEFA Champions League 11 0 0 986' UEFA Champions League (Q) 6 0 0 630'

How has Frenkie de Jong performed at Barcelona?

In the 2019 January transfer window, Barcelona roped in De Jong for a fee of €75 million. He has shown streaks of brilliance during his stint with the Catalan club but not consistently. He has been mostly deployed in a deep-lying central midfield position where he has struggled to fit in. It did not help that Barcelona have been going through a lean spell.

De Jong's best performance in Barcelona colours came in the 2021 Copa del Rey final against Athletic Bilbao where he scored once and assisted two more goals.

Competition Matches Goals Assists Minutes Played La Liga 98 8 9 7765' Copa del Rey 9 3 4 808' Supercopa 4 1 0 373' UEFA Champions League 22 0 2 1854' UEFA Europa League 6 1 2 385'

Erik ten Hag: “Frenkie de Jong is a key factor for your team. Frenkie at Barça? He will find his way there, because he has all the quality’s to succeed. He played Champions League on the highest level, there should be no doubt.” [FoxSports] pic.twitter.com/Eo40V9uOMu — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) May 27, 2019

What have Lionel Messi, Xavi and Erik ten Hag said about Frenkie de Jong?

Since De Jong joined Barcelona from Ajax he has been heavily praised by the stalwarts of the club like Lionel Messi and Xavi Hernandez.

"When Barcelona signed Frenkie de Jong, it made me happy. I consider him a footballer that can mark an era at Barcelona," the current Barcelona manager stated in November, 2020.

Whereas Messi in October 2019, in an interview to Marca stated, "It has been easy for him to adapt to the team because he came from a similar philosophy at Ajax. He grew up with the same idea and the same way of playing, although there he did not have much to play as an anterior [slightly further ahead in midfield than the holding midfielder].

"As a pivot [or holding midfielder] he feels more comfortable, but he has adapted well. He likes to have the ball, play short passes, play passes between the lines, and he has a very fast and strong stride. He is a very complete footballer."

The midfielder himself has acknowledged that he enjoyed playing under Ten Hag at Ajax but at the same time he prefers to remain in Barcelona.

"I understand that that link is made. That sum is not that difficult, it is logical. I have enjoyed working with Ten Hag at Ajax – and I can’t look into the future, of course. But I prefer to stay at Barcelona.

"That has always been my dream club and it still is. As long as I don’t hear from the club management, I assume nothing is going on," he told Algemeen Dagblad.

However, De Jong remains a top priority signing for Ten Hag as United have let go of midfielder Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, and Juan Mata on free transfers. The summer is long and right now patience is the key for the Red Devils.