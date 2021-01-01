Manchester United equal record Premier League win with nine-goal Southampton thrashing

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men saw seven different players score on Tuesday as they put Saints to the sword at Old Trafford

Manchester United matched a Premier League record for the largest margin of victory in the competition's history with their 9-0 destruction of Southampton on Tuesday.

The match at Old Trafford got off to the worst possible start for Saints, who saw Alexandre Jankewitz shown a straight red card for a nasty challenge on Scott McTominay just two minutes in.

Jankewitz became the first player to be sent off on his first Premier League start since Serge Aurier for Tottenham in September 2017, and at 19 years, 39 days old, he’s the youngest to see red in the competition since Jack Wilshire (18 years 288 days) in October 2010.

Armed with a man advantage, United scored four in the first half. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Marcus Rashford, a Jan Bednarek own goal and Edinson Cavani saw the Red Devils take a 4-0 lead at half-time.

Things would get even worse in the second half for the visitors, who conceded two goals to Anthony Martial, one to McTominay and one each to Bruno Fernandes and Daniel James while also seeing Bednarek shown a red card.

With the win, United equalled the previous mark for largest margin of victory in the Premier League, which the club originally set in 1995 with a 9-0 win over Ipswich Town.

Leicester City would equal the record in October 2019 when they, like United on Tuesday, victimised Southampton to the tune of a 9-0 win.

9-0 - This is only the third ever a side has won a Premier League game by 9+ goals;



1995 Manchester United 9-0 Ipswich Town

2019 Southampton 0-9 Leicester City

2021 Manchester United 9-0 Southampton



Repeats. pic.twitter.com/0vCtj6IBKr — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 2, 2021

United had seven different goalscorers on Tuesday night, just the second time that has happened in a Premier League match after Chelsea pulled off the feat against Aston Villa in December 2012.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have now also scored six or more goals in a Premier League match for a second time this season, after they defeated Leeds United 6-2 in December. It is the first time they have scored six or more goals in a league game twice since the 2000-01 campaign.