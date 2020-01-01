Manchester United duo Rashford and Martial don’t score Ighalo’s type of goals - Jenas

The Nigerian forward continued his streak of scoring in every game he has started for the Red Devils

Former Hotspur midfielder Jermain Jenas believes Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial do not score the type of goals scored by Odion Ighalo after he netted in ’s 2-1 extra-time win in the quarter-finals of the against Norwich at Carrow Road on Saturday.

The Nigerian broke the deadlock in the 51st minute by tapping in Juan Mata’s lofted ball from Luke Shaw’s cross.

The Canaries ensured the game went to extra time with Todd Cantwell’s 75th-minute strike, but United captain Harry Maguire scored the winner just two minutes away from a penalty shootout to progress to the semis

Ighalo’s goal was his fifth in what was just his fourth start for the club and 11th overall appearance for the Red Devils. He became only the second United player to score in his first four competitive starts after James Hanson did so 95 years ago.

4 - @ighalojude is only the second player in Manchester United's history to score in each of his first four competitive starts for the club, following James Hanson back in 1925. Fantastic. pic.twitter.com/IKgeMjwkRl — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 28, 2020

“That right there is the attraction and the beauty of Odion Ighalo – the right place, right time type of striker,” Jenas told BBC Sport.

“Look at the concentration, he just knew he needed to get good contact on it. It’s a really good finish, with the way he had to adjust his body.

“You don’t see Marcus Rashford or Anthony Martial scoring those type of goals – the fox in the box type goals.”

Rashford and Martial are the leading scorers for United this season, with 19 goals apiece, 14 goals each in the Premier League.

The latter scored a first career hat-trick in their last Premier League match against which ended 3-0. It was also the first hat-trick for the club in the post-Alex Ferguson era.

Ighalo is yet to start a game in the Premier League but has appeared six times.

His most impactful performance came in the 2-0 derby win over . The former man held the ball well from Joao Cancelo in added time before releasing it for Fred.

The Brazilian midfielder’s pass failed to reach Daniel James and was gathered by City goalkeeper Ederson, who threw the ball into Scott McTominay’s path, who scored a long-range goal into an unguarded net.

Ighalo has played thrice in the , scoring in games against and LASK.

Prior to the Norwich game, the 31-year-old had scored a brace in the previous FA Cup round against which ended in a 3-0 win at Pride Park.