The talented young centre-back will continue his development at Villa Park in 2021-22, having fallen down the squad pecking order at Old Trafford

Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe has returned to Aston Villa for a second loan spell. Villa have confirmed Tuanzebe's arrival in an official statement, which reads: "Aston Villa is delighted to announce the loan signing of Axel Tuanzebe from Manchester United.



"The defender returns to Villa Park on a season-long arrangement." More to follow.