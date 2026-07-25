Manchester United are pressing on with their summer business, but their move for one of the Premier League's brightest midfield talents has hit a wall over money, forcing United's hierarchy to rethink.

Manchester United have pulled out of the race for Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott. The reason? A refusal to meet the fee his club want to sanction a summer exit.

British newspaper the Mirror report that Bournemouth are demanding around £70 million for the 22-year-old England midfielder, a figure United's board find excessive.

United's officials rate Scott at closer to £40 million, and that gap has led them to shelve the deal for now.

Several Premier League clubs have circled the midfielder, with Arsenal leading the chase. Scott has made no secret of his willingness to head to the Emirates should the two clubs strike an agreement.

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Arsenal, though, have made Newcastle United's Brazilian Bruno Guimaraes their top midfield target, which dims the prospect of a swoop for Scott. The London club have no intention of splashing big money on two players in the same position this summer.

There is another snag. Scott himself has doubts about how much game time he would get at Arsenal, given the fierce competition for places in the middle of the park.

Bournemouth are standing firm. Unwilling to let one of their standout players go for less than their valuation, they want the biggest possible return. That leaves Alex Scott's summer move on ice until an offer lands close to their asking price.

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