Manchester United cancel training following latest coronavirus advice

The Red Devils have altered their training plans following the latest advice from the government over Covid-19

players have been given additional days off and individual training programmes to work on at home after the latest government advice regarding Covid-19.

On Monday Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised everybody to stay away from offices, restaurants, theatres and pubs in an effort to take "drastic action" to tackle the "fast growth" of coronavirus as cases rose to over 1,500 in the UK.

A number of Premier League clubs stopped training last week as their players self-isolated due to the virus but as nobody at United was showing any symptoms Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were in training at their Carrington training base as usual.

The club had stepped up measures at the training ground by getting visitors to fill in forms declaring what countries they had visited in an effort to protect players and staff from contracting the virus but following the latest government guidance all players from all age groups have been asked to stay at home.

At present the first-team squad have been given an additional three days off, having being due back in on Tuesday, in light of the evolving situation and they have all been given individual programmes to work on from home.

Last week the Premier League announced that all games had been postponed until at least April 4 and all UEFA competitions set to be held this week were also delayed as footballing bodies work on a plan as what to do with the remaining fixtures this season. UEFA will hold a meeting on Tuesday to come up with a plan where it is expected will be pushed back for a year.

At the current time the Premier League plan for the season to be finished at some point but there will be further meetings to discuss if, how and when this would be possible.

Speaking about the delay to the season Ed Woodward, executive vice-chairman, said: “While it is disappointing to see the season paused, we recognise there are bigger considerations as part of the need to help slow the spread of coronavirus.”

While Solskjaer added: “I would like to thank our fans for their tremendous support so far this season and we look forward to welcoming them back to Old Trafford as soon as is safely possible."