Manchester United boss Solskjaer slams Bailly’s rash tackle on Ryan Fraser

The Cote d'Ivoire international was sent off after a harsh challenge on the Cherries winger at Old Trafford

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has slammed Eric Bailly’s tackle in their 4-1 victory over Bournemouth in Sunday’s Premier League game.

The 24-year-old who made his eighth league appearance in the tie was sent off by referee Lee Mason in the 79th minute after a two-footed tackle on Ryan Fraser.

“Eric [Bailly] knows it is a rash challenge, he doesn’t have to do it. Just stay on your feet,” Solskjaer said.

“But once in a while, when the boys are excited, we want to win the ball back and sometimes we mistime a challenge.

“Eric is the first one to accept that he made a mistake.”

Bailly will subsequently miss the Red Devils’ clash with Newcastle United at St James' Park on Wednesday.

Manchester United, having won three games on the bounce, are sixth in the league log with 35 points from 20 games.