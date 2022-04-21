Manchester United, Arsenal or Tottenham - Who will win the race for the fourth spot?

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger had claimed that qualifying for the Champions League is the equivalent of winning a trophy back in 2012 during a fiery Annual General Meeting with the club's supporters.

"For me, there are five trophies every season: Premier League, Champions League, the third is to qualify for the Champions League," Wenger told the Arsenal shareholders.

"The fourth is the FA Cup and then the League Cup. When you look to sign a player, he does not ask if you have won the League Cup recently. He asks if you are in the Champions League," he further justified.

The race for the title is being fought between Liverpool and Manchester City, whereas, Chelsea are comfortably placed in the third spot. However, the race to the fourth place is being hotly contested amongst three teams in Tottenham, Arsenal, and Manchester United. West Ham are also in with an outside chance.

Premier League Table

Pos Team P W D L F A +/- PTS 1 Liverpool 32 23 7 2 83 22 +61 76 2 Manchester City 31 23 5 3 72 20 +52 74 3 Chelsea 30 18 8 4 64 23 +41 62 4 Tottenham Hotspur 32 18 3 11 56 38 +18 57 5 Arsenal 31 17 3 11 45 37 +8 54 6 Manchester United 33 15 9 9 52 48 +4 54 7 West Ham 33 15 7 11 52 43 +9 52

How can Tottenham finish on the fourth spot?

Tottenham are currently holding on to the fourth place with 57 points from 32 matches. With six matches left, the simple equation for them would be to win all the matches and keep that spot to themselves. Antonio Conte's men have a positive goal difference of 18, while Arsenal and Manchester United have 10 and four respectively. So if they are tied with Arsenal or United on points for the fourth spot they will still hold on to their fourth place.

Their six remaining fixtures are against Brentford, Leicester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Burnley and Norwich City.

(C)Getty Images

How can Manchester United finish on the fourth spot?

United are currently in the sixth spot with 54 points from 33 matches. They can reach a maximum of 69 points from this position. So to get to the fourth spot, Tottenham and Arsenal must not get more than 12 points from their six remaining fixtures. Beating Arsenal will help them in their quest when they face each other on April 23 at the Emirates Stadium. However, they have the poorest goal difference (+4) amongst the three teams which is another concern for Cristiano Ronaldo and co.

Their five remaining fixtures are against Arsenal, Chelsea, Brentford, Brighton, and Crystal Palace respectively.

Getty Images

How can Arsenal finish on the fourth spot?

Arsenal's 4-2 win against Chelsea on Thursday gives them a major boost in their top-four aspirations. They are level on points with Tottenham but are behind on goal difference. However, if they beat Tottenham on May 13 and win the rest of the matches as well then they can seal the fourth spot.

Their remaining fixtures are against Manchester United, West ham, Leeds United, Tottenham, Newcastle United, and Everton respectively.

How can West Ham finish on the fourth spot?

West Ham are currently placed in the seventh spot with 52 points from 33 matches. Even if they win all their remaining matches they have to hope that the results of the other three teams go in their favour. Tottenham and Arsenal must not get more than 10 points from six matches, whereas United must not pick up more than 13 points from their remaining fixtures. Moreover, they are the third-best amongst these four teams in goal difference which is another concern for David Moyes.

Their remaining fixtures are against Chelsea, Arsenal, Norwich City, Manchester City, and Brighton respectively.