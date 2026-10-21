Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
ManUnitedGetty
Alice Kopp
Translated by

Manchester United: all the broadcast information at a glance – who is showing the Red Devils’ matches live on TV and via live stream?

Manchester United

Where are Manchester United’s Premier League and domestic cup matches shown live? Find out here!

Even an ordinary league match at Old Trafford can feel like a major event once the floodlights come on. Keeping up with Manchester United all season means knowing where to watch each competition.

Where to watch Manchester United live on TV and online

Luke Shaw of Manchester United Getty Images

Manchester United in the Premier League, Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Community Shield on TV and online

In Germany, Sky show every Premier League match live, either individually or as part of a multiplex broadcast, depending on the matchday schedule. That includes every Manchester United game. Fans who can't watch on TV can stream matches on Sky Go or WOW.

logo Sign up now: Premier League, DFB Cup and much more from 24,99 euros/month

Since 2025/26, Sky have also added the Carabao Cup to their English football package. Manchester United's League Cup matches are live there too, so there's no need to switch providers.

For the FA Cup and FA Community Shield, DAZN hold the exclusive rights in Germany. They stream any Manchester United matches in either competition live.

Next matches
COM

COM

Champions League

21 Oct 2026

MUN

MUN

logo Find the right DAZN subscription: FA Cup, Community Shield and more live

Matheus Cunha of Manchester United Getty Images

Manchester United live text commentary from SPOX

For selected United matches, SPOX provide live text commentary. Check back shortly before kick-off for links to our coverage.

Manchester United club profile

Founded1878
English league titles20
FA Cup wins13
Champions League titles3
Record appearance holderRyan Giggs (963 competitive appearances)

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google