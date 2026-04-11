Manchester United: all broadcast details at a glance: Who is showing / broadcasting the Red Devils’ matches live on TV and via livestream?

Manchester United is the kind of club where even a routine league fixture can feel like a major event—Old Trafford, the floodlights, and suddenly everyone is talking about it. To follow the campaign from start to finish, though, you need to navigate the broadcasting-rights maze. Coverage depends on the competition, so this quick guide is essential reading.

Here’s every broadcast detail you need: who’s showing the Red Devils live on TV or via livestream.

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Manchester United in the Premier League, Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Community Shield on TV and via livestream

In Germany, Sky holds the rights to every Premier League fixture: matches appear either as single broadcasts or in the multi-match “Konferenz”, depending on the matchday schedule. Full coverage of Manchester United is guaranteed. For viewers who prefer streaming, the games are available via Sky Go or WOW.

Sign up now to watch the Premier League, DFB-Pokal and much more from just €24.99 per month.

From the 2025/26 season, Sky’s expanded England package also covers the Carabao Cup, so any Manchester United League Cup outing will stream live on that platform, eliminating the need to switch providers.

For the FA Cup and the FA Community Shield, DAZN holds the exclusive rights in Germany, so any Manchester United matches in those competitions will stream live on that platform.

Choose the appropriate DAZN package to watch the FA Cup, Community Shield and more live.

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Manchester United: all broadcast details at a glance: SPOX Live Ticker

SPOX will also be covering selected United matches via live ticker. If you don’t want to miss any key moments, just pop by. We’ll be listing our tickers here shortly before kick-off.

Manchester United broadcast information at a glance: Club profile