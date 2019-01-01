Manchester City’s Mahrez matches Kante's feat after Leicester City strike

The Algeria international scored for Pep Guardiola’s men against his former club at the Etihad Stadium, matching a few former players

Riyad Mahrez matched Julian Joachim, Emile Heskey, Chris Wood and N’Golo Kante's impressive achievements after scoring for against on Saturday.

The forward was handed his seventh Premier League start at the Etihad Stadium and delivered an outstanding performance in the encounter.

After Jamie Vardy opened the scoring for Brendan Rodgers’ men in the 22nd minute, 28-year-old Mahrez then levelled for the Citizens at the half-hour mark.

Article continues below

With his strike, the winger joined Joachim, Heskey, Wood and Kante who have previously played for Leicester and returned to score against the Foxes.

5 - Riyad Mahrez is the fifth player to have played for Leicester in the Premier League and then score against the Foxes in the competition, after Julian Joachim, Emile Heskey, Chris Wood and N’Golo Kanté. Outfoxed. pic.twitter.com/2kG7F8Cpf3 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 21, 2019

The international has now notched five Premier League goals in 14 appearances this season.