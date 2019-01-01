Manchester City’s Mahrez in Shearer’s Premier League Team of the Week

The Algeria international delivered an outstanding performance last weekend to help the Citizens see off the Foxes

legend Alan Shearer has named winger Riyad Mahrez in his Premier League Team of the Week.

The international inspired the Citizens’ comeback in their 3-1 victory against second-placed on Saturday.

After Jamie Vardy opened the scoring for the King Power Stadium outfit, the 28-year-old then levelled for Pep Guardiola’s men before efforts from İlkay Gundogan and Gabriel Jesus sealed the victory.

On the back of Mahrez's performance, Shearer has included the fleet-footed winger in his best XI for match week 18.

Mahrez has now scored five goals in 14 Premier League appearances this season and will hope to play a part when Manchester City take on Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday.