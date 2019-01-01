Manchester City's Mahrez always wanted to win the Uefa Champions League

The Algerian winger completed a club-record move to the city of Manchester last July, after spending four years at the King Power Stadium

Riyad Mahrez has revealed that his admiration for ’s style of football was one of the reasons for completing a five-year switch from last summer.

After an initial transfer tussle between the Foxes and the Citizens, Mahrez eventually joined Pep Guardiola's side last July but has endured a mixed start to life in Manchester, making just 13 starts in the English top-flight so far. Though he has scored 11 goals in all competitions.

A Premier League title with Leicester City in the 2015-16 season is not enough for Mahrez who sighted his quest for a new challenge for the move to the Etihad Stadium.

“I think I've seen it all at Leicester. I needed to experience something different and to make a step up. This club was the perfect one for me to do so because of the style of play,” Mahrez told City TV.

Despite the restricted playing time, the international welcomed the competition he is facing in Manchester City.

“We have two outstanding players in each position. We all challenge each other and help one another improve. There's competition among us and that's a good thing," he continued.

“Things are a little bit different with Pep. He likes us to stick to the touchline while I used to enjoy cutting inside. It's different, but you have to adapt. I can stick to the line and cut inside.

“My preference is to play on the right wing. I like playing in the middle too but I feel most comfortable starting my moves from the right. The challenge is that you have to be decisive. You have to make assists and score goals.

On Wednesday night, City will be hoping to overturn a 1-0 first leg deficit against Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium to advance to the semi-final of the Uefa .

And the 28-year-old has insisted that they will 'give everything' to advance to the next round as he aims for his first European trophy.

“I've always wanted to win this competition. I wanted to play in it and win it because I'm always looking to achieve more. I know we'll do everything we can to try and go all the way,” he added.

Mahrez’s Algeria have been drawn in Group C of the 2019 with , and .

They will begin their hunt for their first Afcon title since 1990 with an encounter against the Harambee Stars in Cairo on June 23.