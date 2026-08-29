Manchester City want to break the Dutch transfer record for Cody Gakpo

Manchester City look to be edging ever closer to signing Cody Gakpo. The Premier League giants have now reached a personal agreement with the entourage of the Dutch forward and are on the verge of submitting a multi-million-pound bid to Liverpool.

City are said to be preparing an offer worth £85 million, which converts to more than €99 million. The club want to use that to open negotiations with Liverpool, while Gakpo himself has made clear his preference for a move to Manchester City.

If Gakpo does move to The Citizens for that amount, it would instantly become the most expensive Dutch transfer of all time. That record still belongs to Frenkie de Jong, who left Ajax for Barcelona in 2019 for €75 million plus up to €11 million in bonuses.

Liverpool, however, have not simply given the green light to a departure. The English champions only want to let Gakpo go once they have found a suitable replacement for the forward.

Earlier, Liverpool reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain over the arrival of Bradley Barcola. The Frenchman is set to arrive for a fee of up to £123 million, of which £106 million is fixed and a further £17 million can be paid in bonuses. On top of that, The Reds also want to sign another wide forward.

Ismaïla Sarr is high on Liverpool's list for that role. The English giants are interested in the Crystal Palace forward and, according to Fabrizio Romano, have already made a bid of around £50 million, which converts to more than €58 million.

As for Manchester City, Gakpo appeals because of his versatility. The 27-year-old Netherlands international can play on both flanks and can also be used as a centre-forward.



