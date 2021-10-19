Manchester City starlet Palmer scores first Champions League goal against Club Brugge
Ryan Tolmich
Oct 19, 2021 18:21 UTC +00:00
Getty
Cole Palmer scored his first Champions League goal on Tuesday as the Manchester City starlet found the back of the net against Belgian side Club Brugge.
The goal was Palmer's second senior finish, with the 19-year-old forward previously scoring for City in a 6–1 home win over Wycombe Wanderers in the League Cup
Palmer's goal saw the youngster join Joao Cancelo, Riyad Mahrez and Kyle Walker on the scoresheet for a rampant Manchester City side.
