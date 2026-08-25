Manchester City star Nico O'Reilly has been named the Premier League's best young player for last season.

He picked up the honour at the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) awards ceremony on Tuesday evening, where England's top performers are recognised by a vote of their fellow professionals.

Now an indispensable fixture in City's side, the 21-year-old left-back racked up 55 appearances during the 2025/2026 season, scoring nine goals and laying on six assists.

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O'Reilly saved his standout display for the League Cup final against Arsenal last March. He scored both goals in a 2-0 win to hand City the title.

The youngster was also one of England's shining lights at the 2026 World Cup, playing his part in their third-place finish.











