Manchester City star reveals what Foden did in the dressing room after his sending-off

A press report on Monday laid bare how Phil Foden reacted in the dressing room after his sending off against Manchester United yesterday.

The Manchester City star saw a straight red in the 23rd minute for kicking Bruno Fernandes.

Down to ten men for more than 70 minutes, City still claimed their first win at Old Trafford in almost three years, sealed by a controversial Erling Haaland goal.

Man of the match Elliot Anderson revealed, according to "The Sun", that Foden was "jumping for joy" when he met his team-mates.

Anderson said: "Obviously he was very disappointed not to play the whole match, but he was jumping for joy in the dressing room. As were we all."

He continued: "Obviously the red card made the match much harder, and we all stuck together, and that shows real fighting leadership from the players."

"It wasn't ideal of course, Phil, you going off the pitch, but we all fought for it," he added. "It changed the way we played, but we put in a very good performance given the situation."

He went on: "I gave everything I could for the team, the individual duels and playing through the lines. I think I put in a good performance, kept my composure during possession with the team, and helped everyone."

Anderson tormented United home and away last season with Nottingham Forest, the perfect target in midfield.

The 23-year-old chose City in a deal worth 116 million pounds, dubbing his new club the "Kings of Manchester" at his July unveiling.

You can discuss the topics and news in more depth in the Kooora forums