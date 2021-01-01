Man City star Cancelo reveals desire to return to Benfica before he retires

The full-back has admitted that he would like to take in another spell at Estadio da Luz, having been a lifelong supporter of the Primeira Liga club

Manchester City star Joao Cancelo has revealed his desire to return to Benfica before he retires, admitting "I am a Benfiquista at heart".

Cancelo began his career at Benfica back in 2012, but left three years later with just one senior appearance to his name, with Valencia snapping him up for €15 million (£13m/$18m) after a successful loan spell.

The Portuguese went on to join Italian giants Juventus in 2018, and became a Serie A winner in his first season in Turin before moving to City, where he has since established himself as one of the top full-backs in European football.

What's been said?

Cancelo has helped Pep Guardiola's side win a Premier League and Carabao Cup double already this season, and could yet add the Champions League to his CV, but he doesn't plan on seeing out his playing days at Etihad Stadium.

The 26-year-old is hoping to retrace his steps back to Estadio da Luz at some point, as he told Gazzetta Dello Sport: “I would like to finish at Benfica. It is the team where I started to get serious and the club that I have always supported.

"I am a Benfiquista at heart. One day I hope to wear that shirt again. For now, I enjoy Manchester City."

Cancelo on Guardiola

Cancelo went on to talk up Guardiola's management style, highlighting his meticulous approach in training while also opening up on how he demands 100 per cent effort from all of the players in his squad.

"Guardiola is a perfectionist, sophisticated in his attention to detail. He is a continuous source of information for the players," said the Portugal international.

"Working with him means improving day by day. He is a continuous stimulus, he has inexhaustible energy and you must always give your best to keep up with his pace, but the results reward the efforts of each of us."

Cancelo's European ambition

City will be gunning for their first Champions League crown when they take on Chelsea in Saturday's all-English final, and Cancelo is bracing himself for another tough challenge against a team that has beaten Guardiola's side in successive domestic games.

He is looking forward to playing in Portugal again, with the showpiece set to be staged at Estadio do Dragao, but also insists he won't be satisfied with anything less than a victory.

Article continues below

"Playing the Champions League final in Portugal is a milestone that fills me with pride, but at this point, it is not enough," said Cancelo. "You take to the pitch and you have to win.

"With Chelsea it will be a splendid challenge. I imagine there is balance, there will be struggle and suffering."

Further reading