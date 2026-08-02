Manchester City repeat Barcelona's scenario with Real Madrid: sticking to their strict condition

Real Madrid expected the Rodri deal, like the Diomande deal, to be a path strewn with roses. Both moves have run into serious difficulties, according to the Catalan newspaper "Sport".

Manchester City, the newspaper believes, "is executing its negotiating strategy to perfection, having set a price it does not intend to lower".

The English club has no need to sell. It has no objection to keeping him even if he leaves for free in 2027, and it is demanding 70 million euros, part of it in variables, with no intention of budging from that figure.

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The newspaper continued: "Manchester City's strategy in sales has always been clear, as it allows any player who wishes to leave to depart, but on the condition that the financial offer is satisfactory to the club. Barcelona previously faced this situation in the Eric Garcia deal, after being forced to wait until he left for free, and several attempts to sign Bernardo Silva were also rejected".

Rodri has already asked to leave. Now he waits for Real Madrid to meet Manchester City's financial demands, which the English club considers fair for the Ballon d'Or winner.

Madrid's management thought the deal would be settled within 48 hours. They now realise the negotiations will take longer, and that the outcome is no longer as certain as they had expected, according to "Sport".

Bouaddi negotiations

At the same time, Manchester City are pushing ahead with a move for Moroccan midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, the Lille star and one of the discoveries of the 2026 World Cup.

There is no final agreement yet, but the player could sign in the coming weeks. His arrival would not mean Rodri's departure, but rather that of Kovacic, who does not figure in the plans of coach Enzo Maresca.

Rodri has already reached a complete understanding with Real Madrid, the newspaper noted, and will do everything in his power to complete the move. His special relationship with Manchester City, though, is prompting him to handle the negotiations with caution.

He had believed his financial valuation would be lower. Now the Royal Club's haste and its current needs may derail a deal that seemed all but done.