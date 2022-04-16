Manchester City raring to take the pitch against Liverpool in FA Cup semifinal

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City will face their biggest challengers in the form of a relentless Liverpool side who continue to challenge City in numerous competitions, this time, in the FA Cup Semi Final. The one-legged tie will be played on 16th April, 2022, at Wembley Stadium at 3:30 pm BST (8:00 pm IST). If City manage to overcome Liverpool, they will face either Chelsea or Crystal Palace in the FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium on 14th May, 2022.

Having played Liverpool earlier in the week in the Premier League, the result being a 2-2 draw, the Cityzens will be hoping for a positive result as they look to solidify their bid for the treble and make it to two FA Cup finals in the past 4 seasons.

Manchester City’s Road to Wembley 2022

Manchester City have played Swindon Town, Fulham, Peterborough United and Southampton in the competition so far, and have overcome all their opponents in a convincing manner. They have scored fourteen goals and conceded only three. Riyad Mahrez has played a key role in this FA Cup campaign as he is the joint top scorer in the competition with four goals to his name already.

This is a competition in which Pep has experimented with his playing personnel. Young players like Cole Palmer and GOAL’s NXGN stars Romeo Lavia, and Kayky made their competition debuts against Swindon Town back in January. This tactical usage of the entire squad and opportunities being given to academy graduates to promote youth progression to the first team, is just one of the many commendable qualities that Pep possesses. Players like Zack Steffen, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Nathan Ake have also played a key role.

Getty

Manchester City vs Liverpool, a rivalry for the history books

Manchester City remain unbeaten in the last five encounters against Liverpool, having won two and drawn three. This fixture, however, has a huge reputation of being extremely unpredictable and often hugely entertaining as well. As it was evident in the Premier League fixture last Sunday, both teams are well adept in terms of knowing each other’s strengths and weaknesses.

Both sides have exceptional managers and a uniquely different playing style to all other English sides. City being the more possession centric of the two, and Liverpool slightly more reliant on quick transitional play to progress the ball forward.

The level of intensity and quality produced by the two sides (and their respective passionate fan bases as well) against each other over the past 4 years is enough evidence to suggest that this semi-final is going to be a notoriously unpredictable spectacle, and above all, a symbol of the greatness of “the beautiful game.”