Manchester City player ratings vs Sunderland: Antoine Semenyo and Erling Haaland shine in chaotic eight-goal thriller

Manchester City continued their relentless march at the top of the Premier League table, but they were made to sweat in an extraordinary 5-3 victory over Sunderland. In a match defined by defensive fragility and elite finishing, Enzo Maresca’s side demonstrated their offensive depth to overcome a spirited visitor. The game swung like a pendulum, with City’s 57% possession and 2.76 expected goals (xG) narrowly eclipsing the visitors in a high-octane encounter that kept the Etihad crowd on the edge of their seats.

The tactical narrative was dominated by Brian Brobbey’s sensational hat-trick for Sunderland, which frequently exposed gaps in the City transition defence. However, the individual quality of Antoine Semenyo, who netted twice, and the inevitable Erling Haaland proved decisive. Despite conceding three goals at home, City’s ability to generate 16 total shots and maintain a 5-0 winning streak suggests that while the defensive structure requires refinement, their firepower remains unmatched in the division.

Goalkeeper & defence

G. Donnarumma - 5/10

A difficult afternoon for the Italian, who was largely left unprotected by his backline. While he made 2 saves, he will be disappointed to have conceded three times, particularly given Sunderland's clinical nature from limited xG. His distribution was steady, but he lacked the commanding presence to settle a shaky defensive unit during Sunderland's second-half surge.

M. Guehi - 7/10

Guehi produced a moment of offensive quality to assist Semenyo in the 43rd minute, showing his comfort in advanced areas. Defensively, however, he struggled at times with Brobbey's movement. He was substituted in the 43rd minute shortly after his contribution, likely due to a tactical shift or a minor knock.

M. Nunes - 6/10

Deployed in a defensive role, Nunes struggled to adapt to the physical demands of tracking Sunderland's counter-attacks. He provided energy but lacked the positional discipline required to shut down the visitors' central progression. His 57% team possession was aided by his recycling, but he was bypassed too easily for the second goal.

J. Gvardiol - 7/10

Gvardiol was a constant outlet on the left and capped a fine performance with a crucial assist for Erling Haaland in the 81st minute to seal the result. He was one of the few defenders who looked comfortable in one-on-one duels, though he was part of a unit that was breached three times.

R. Dias - 6/10

The captain had his hands full with the physical Brian Brobbey all afternoon. While he led the team in clearances, he was caught out of position for Sunderland’s third goal. It was a rare night where the Portuguese international looked vulnerable against direct, high-intensity attacking.

Midfield

I. Ndiaye - 6/10

A quiet afternoon by his standards. Ndiaye linked play well in the middle third but failed to provide the killer pass City needed to kill the game off earlier. He was hooked in the 75th minute for Jeremy Doku as Maresca looked for more explosive pace on the flanks.

A. Semenyo - 9/10

The undisputed star of the show. Semenyo was clinical, scoring in the 43rd and 57th minutes to keep City ahead during the game's most volatile periods. His ability to find pockets of space behind the Sunderland double-pivot was the tactical difference between the two sides.

E. Anderson - 7/10

Anderson provided the industrial work in the engine room, facilitating City's high press. He recorded high numbers in ball recoveries and kept the tempo high, allowing the more creative players to flourish, even if he didn't record a direct goal contribution.

E. Fernandez - 6/10

Picked up an early yellow card in the 9th minute, which appeared to hamper his usual combative style. He controlled the rhythm of the game well in the first half but faded as Sunderland increased the intensity in the second period.

R. Cherki - 8/10

A creative force throughout, Cherki provided the assist for the opening goal and remained a thorn in Sunderland's side. His vision and weight of pass were exceptional, justifying his start in the number ten role before being substituted late on for O'Reilly.

Attack

E. Haaland - 8/10

For much of the game, Haaland was kept quiet by Ballard and Danso, but he proved why he is the world's premier striker by popping up in the 81st minute to score the decisive fifth goal. His movement to latch onto Gvardiol's cross was world-class, ending any hopes of a Sunderland comeback.

Substitutes & manager

J. Doku - 6/10

Came on for the final 15 minutes. His pace stretched a tired Sunderland defence, though his final ball lacked its usual precision.

N. O'Reilly - 6/10

A late introduction for Cherki. Helped see out the game and maintained possession in the final minutes.

E. Maresca - 7/10

Maresca will be thrilled with the five goals and the three points, but he will be concerned by the ease with which Sunderland carved through his defensive structure. His decision to start Semenyo was inspired, but the defensive transition remains a work in progress for the league leaders.