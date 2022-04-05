How have Manchester City performed in UEFA Champions League over the years?
Manchester City will lock horns with Atletico Madrid in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) on Wednesday at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.
It will be an intriguing battle between two highly astute managers with contrasting philosophies in Pep Guardiola and Diego Simeone. Although Manchester City have no left no stone unturned to win the UCL title by roping in a slew of quality players, they have fallen short every single time.
However, they have been plying their trade at the continental level for many decades. They first played a match on the European stage in the 1968-69 season in the European Cup. But they succumbed to a first-round exit after losing to Turkish side Fenerbache.
In the 1969-70 season, they won the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup after defeating Gornik Zabrze of Poland in the final. Neil Young and Francis Lee scored the two goals for City to bring home their first continental trophy.
Nonetheless, their participation in the UCL dates back only to the 2011-12 season after finishing third in the 2010-11 Premier League campaign. Their group stage opponents were Bayern Munich, Villarreal, and Napoli. They could not progress further and were eliminated in the group stages.
Their best performance to date came in the previous season when they finished as runners-up to Chelsea under the guidance of Guardiola. A goal from Kai Havertz in the first half broke City hearts at the Estadio do Dragao in Portugal.
Manchester City have never faced Atletico in the UCL. However, Guardiola and Simeone have gone up against each other thrice in their respective careers. Guardiola has the upper hand with two wins with the Argentine winning once.
Manchester City's record in the UEFA Champions League
Year
Played
Won
Draw
Lost
Round
2011-12
6
3
1
2
Group Stage
2012-13
6
0
3
3
Group Stages
2013-14
8
5
0
3
Round of 16
2014-15
8
2
2
4
Round of 16
2015-16
12
6
3
3
Semi-Finals
2016-17
8
3
3
2
Round of 16
2017-18
10
6
0
4
Quarter-Finals
2018-19
10
7
1
2
Quarter-Finals
2019-20
9
6
2
1
Quarter-Finals
2020-21
14
12
1
1
Runners-Up