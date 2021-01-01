Matchday 360: “Knowing the work of our department enables all of those things to take place is very rewarding” - Manchester City’s Head of Facilities and Maintenance, Lee Jones breaks down how his department ensures a comfortable environment for everyone at the club

In collaboration with Manchester City and TECNO, Goal goes behind the scenes to tell you about the role of the non-playing staff at the club...

In this exclusive series, Goal, in association with TECNO and Manchester City, are going behind the scenes to tell you about the role of the non-playing staff at The Etihad.

In this interview, we sit down with Lee Jones, the Head of Facilities and Maintenance at Manchester City.

Lee Jones started working as a Stadium Manager at the Etihad back in 2014 and after seven years, Jones is now the Head of Facilities and Maintenance, a role he has been in for the last two months. Jones and his team are responsible in maintaining the sporting as well as office facilities of the club

Q: How long have you been at the club and in this current role?

LJ: I have been at the club in the facilities team for seven years and my current role for two months. I started as the Etihad Stadium Manager and now I am lucky enough to be the Head of Facilities and Maintenance.

Q: What does a regular workday look like?

LJ: There is no such thing as a regular workday for me, every day is different which is a bit of a cliché, but it is true. The scope of our department spans all sorts of facilities and services so the working day can be planning an event, building or project works, facilitating our office spaces or ensuring our elite sporting facilities are up to standard.

Q: What is the most unique/interesting aspect of the job?

LJ: Being responsible for preparing facilities that provide the physical environment for the organisation to be successful is the best thing about our job. Whether we are preparing our stadium for a match, an office environment for our staff or hospitality suite for our customers, knowing the work of our department enables all of those things to take place in what is a very demanding calendar is very rewarding.

Q: What is the most challenging aspect of the job?

LJ: Sometimes the timescales we need to work to are tight and require our work to be fast, adaptable and of good quality. Whilst doing that we have to maintain standards befitting of our organisational values to ensure everything we deliver represents our club in the best way.

Q: How has the pandemic affected matchday?

LJ: The most obvious thing is atmosphere and our fans not being in the stadium. We still have a lot of work to do to execute a behind closed doors match as there are strict protocols in place that we have to ensure are adhered to, but the satisfaction of seeing our stadium full of people enjoying the match and our facilities is something that I miss greatly.

Q: What has been the most memorable matchday?

LJ: Although we didn’t win the match, from a professional point of view, the Champions League semi final against Real Madrid is the game I remember the most. The work we did in the lead up to that game in what was one of the biggest fixtures you can hold outside of the final was brilliant. But as a fan, the most memorable match whilst I have been in this job, has to be when we won the league on the final day of the season in 2014 which was in my first few weeks in the job. To play a part in that operation was a real welcome to the job.